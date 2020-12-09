Liberia: Rept. Koffa Calls On Candidates to Be Peaceful

8 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Grand Kru county District two representative J. Fonatee Kofa over the weekend called on various candidates running in that county to ensure that the conduct of peaceful election remains the hallmark for the day.

At private and joint meetings held with Senatorial aspirants, former District number two Representative Numene T.H. Bartekwa and Dr. Alfred Toe Segbe on the same day, said as he had told his candidate, Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman, he urged them to refrain from making any derogatory statements which may have the potential of creating confusion, radio Itina reporter in Grand Kru county told New Republic early Monday . Cllr. Koffa supports Dr. Peter Coleman who is also contesting for the same seat. He urged all parties to be civil and peaceful in their interactions with voters.

Representative Koffa who is a member of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change-CDC also called on the media to play neutral role during and after the elections as any report could lead to problem.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.