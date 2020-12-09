Liberia: Rept. Koffa Calls On Candidates to Be Peaceful

Grand Kru county District two representative J. Fonatee Kofa over the weekend called on various candidates running in that county to ensure that the conduct of peaceful election remains the hallmark for the day.

At private and joint meetings held with Senatorial aspirants, former District number two Representative Numene T.H. Bartekwa and Dr. Alfred Toe Segbe on the same day, said as he had told his candidate, Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman, he urged them to refrain from making any derogatory statements which may have the potential of creating confusion, radio Itina reporter in Grand Kru county told New Republic early Monday . Cllr. Koffa supports Dr. Peter Coleman who is also contesting for the same seat. He urged all parties to be civil and peaceful in their interactions with voters.

Representative Koffa who is a member of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change-CDC also called on the media to play neutral role during and after the elections as any report could lead to problem.