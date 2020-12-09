Liberia: Men Nabbed With 100 Voter ID Cards in Sinkor

Monrovia — Two men, Prince Roberts and Trokon Davies, have been arrested for being in possession of one hundred voter ID cards in 19th Street Sinkor.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Spoon FM Reporter, James Goodday Flomo explained that he received a phone call from residents of the 19th Street community that there were men in the community distributing Voter ID to people in the community.

According to him, he disguised himself on the advice of the residents and sought the assistance of a police officer.

Spoon FM Reporter Flomo told FrontPageAfrica that upon arriving on the scene and after the men were identified to him from a distance, they began running when they noticed the presence of the police in the area.

They were then chased and a black plastic bag with several pieces of voter ID cards in it was taken from them.

They were taken to the Police headquarters and are currently in the custody of the police.