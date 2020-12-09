Liberia: Low Voter Turnout in Kakata, Margibi County

Kakata — The on-going voting process in the 2020 special senatorial election and the national referendum has been marred by low turnout in Margibi County, especially in the Kakata.

Since Tuesday morning, the voting process started with a low attendance and has since been like that.

FrontPageAfrica's reporter who visited the Aminata's precinct in electoral district# 4 which constitutes five polling places observed slow pace in the voting process.

Voters who have trooped in to cast their ballot complaint of difficulties in identifying their names on the final voters' roll placed on the walls of the precinct.

"It's just difficult to find my name here. I have moved from one point to the others, but my name can't be seen. I think I will just go home", A female voter remarked.

At the E.J. Yancy School Annex precinct in electoral district #3, Kakata, Margibi County, party observers' complaint of low turnout, but expressed optimism that people could later show out to vote.

"People are not really coming to vote. Since this morning, less numbers of voters have been coming to vote" a party observer said.