Botswana: Production of Tree Seedlings Feasible - Molokwe

Mochudi — Kgatleng District Council chairperson, Mr Daniel Molokwe says the production of tree seedlings under the Poverty Eradication Programme is doing well in the district.

Speaking during the Kgatleng full council meeting on Monday, Mr Molokwe said from April 2020 to October 2020 forest based enterprises realised a grand total of P2 158 200.80 in revenue.

He said the best performing forest based enterprises, which normally recorded high sales, were those dealing in Sengaparile, Mosukujane and Mosukudu while packaging of these products was done at Matebeleng Veld Products Milling factory.

"I therefore urge all those engaged in this type of business to always submit progress reports on a monthly basis for monitoring purposes," he said

He said the Department of Forestry and Range Resources also produced exotic and indigenous tree seedlings at Artesia government tree nursery.

The Kgatleng council chairperson said in order to mitigate challenges affecting the Poverty Eradication Programme, the district invested in skills development and assisted clients in marketing their products.

Mr Molokwe said beneficiaries participated in the annual district show, consumer fair and cluster fair in order to promote local products.

He noted that this year Kgatleng District was billed to host the cluster fair but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it had since been cancelled.

However, Mr Molokwe said in order to give local producers hope and courage in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an online exhibition was hosted from November 23 to 27, 2020 under the theme: Propelling creativity and skills for sustainable livelihoods: A virtual experience.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>