Botswana: Production of Tree Seedlings Feasible - Molokwe

8 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Sandra Sethaiso

Mochudi — Kgatleng District Council chairperson, Mr Daniel Molokwe says the production of tree seedlings under the Poverty Eradication Programme is doing well in the district.

Speaking during the Kgatleng full council meeting on Monday, Mr Molokwe said from April 2020 to October 2020 forest based enterprises realised a grand total of P2 158 200.80 in revenue.

He said the best performing forest based enterprises, which normally recorded high sales, were those dealing in Sengaparile, Mosukujane and Mosukudu while packaging of these products was done at Matebeleng Veld Products Milling factory.

"I therefore urge all those engaged in this type of business to always submit progress reports on a monthly basis for monitoring purposes," he said

He said the Department of Forestry and Range Resources also produced exotic and indigenous tree seedlings at Artesia government tree nursery.

The Kgatleng council chairperson said in order to mitigate challenges affecting the Poverty Eradication Programme, the district invested in skills development and assisted clients in marketing their products.

Mr Molokwe said beneficiaries participated in the annual district show, consumer fair and cluster fair in order to promote local products.

He noted that this year Kgatleng District was billed to host the cluster fair but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it had since been cancelled.

However, Mr Molokwe said in order to give local producers hope and courage in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an online exhibition was hosted from November 23 to 27, 2020 under the theme: Propelling creativity and skills for sustainable livelihoods: A virtual experience.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.