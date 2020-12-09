Botswana: Coach Encourages Students to Partake in Sports

Maun — One of athletics coaches, Meleko Ndolo has encouraged Sedie Junior Secondary School students in Maun to take part in sports or develop any talents they may have.

Ndolo, who is part of the Maun Athletics Club, is of the view that sports disciplined young people and had a future that one may enjoy.

Ndolo said he once coached, 400m sprinter, Leungo Scotch, who recently won two awards at the 40th Botswana National Sports Commission Awards.

Scotch won Sportsperson of the Year and Sportsman of the Year awards. Ndolo said it was through his guidance that Scotch managed to perform well in athletics.

As such Ndolo said students needed guidance to develop their talents, saying without the coach's guidance, Scotch's talent could have gone to waste.

Sports, he said disciplined young people to refrain from alcohol and drug abuse as the young people stay in camps during off seasons.

With sports, he said one was ensured of a bright future as some sports icons made a lot of money.

Sedie Junior Secondary School senior teacher for guidance and counselling, Tebogo Mogaetsho said the dialogue with boy students was motivated by the number of cases of students' indiscipline in the school.

Mogaetsho said the school experienced incidents of bullying, drug and alcohol abuse.

He said the school made efforts to discipline the students but had challenges of resources and facilities for rehabilitation.

He said the aim was to empower the boy child to withstand challenges so as to prevent the worst scenarios of school drop outs due to indiscipline.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>