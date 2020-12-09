Liberia: Two Men Arrested With Voting Cards

Two men have been arrested in Sinkor, the suburb of Monrovia by security for possessing one hundred voter ID cards.

Trokon Davies and Prince Roberts have been, according to Spoon FM radio reporter. The reporter said he was called by some residents in Sinkor that the two men were distributing voter cards.

The reporter said he was adviced by residents to go with police officers who stood from a distance. But upon seeing the police from a distance, the two men decided to run away with the balance cards in a black plastic bag.

According to him, he disguised himself on the advice of the residents and sought the assistance of a police officer.

It is not known which political party the two men are associated with. But when this paper contacted the police station for comment, the spokesman, Moses Carter said they are yet to receive the two men. That details will be given to the media as soon as they are brought to his custody.

It is not known how many cards were distributed before their arrest.