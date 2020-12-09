Liberia: Poll Watchers Not Paying Attention to Counting of Referendum Ballots

8 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Edwin Genoway, Jr.

Monrovia — Poll watchers at some polling centers seem to be paying less attention to the referendum ballots while focusing more on senatorial ballots in the counting process.

FrontPageAfrica reporter at one of the polling places at the St. Peter Lutheran School in Sinkor heard an observer there saying "we're not here to waste our time on referendum, we came here for our senator ballot paper".

FrontPageAfrica also observed same at polling centers at the God of Mercy in Wroto Town and Len Miller High School.

"For me, I am concern about my candidate and not referendum, I was paid only to observe for my candidate and not referendum," a poll watcher stated.

"My people did not give us any instruction about referendum so, let them do their own thing but once my candidate counting process is ended and we take down our record, were good," said another poll watcher at the God of Mercy School.

