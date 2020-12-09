Rwanda/Tanzania: Cecafa U-17 - Rwanda to Start Quest Against Tanzania

9 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's Under 17 men's football team, will start their group B campaign against Tanzania at the upcoming Cecafa tournament at Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu district in the Western province.

The continental showpiece will run from December 12- 22, and will be played at two Stadiums which are; Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District; and Huye Stadium - in Huye District.

Group A which comprises Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan will play at Huye Stadium.

After the first game on December 12, Yves Rwasamanzi's team will face Djibouti on December 15.

After the pool stages, the top two teams will proceed to the semifinals.

The Cecafa U-17 tournament serves as qualifiers for the U-17 African Cup of Nations, a showpiece that further decides which African teams will represent the continent in the U-17 World Cup.

All participating teams will be responsible for their respective countries' requirements including COVID - 19 testing and other protocols required by their governments prior to departure back to their home countries after the Tournament.

Fixtures

Group B

December 12

Rwanda Vs Tanzania

December 15

Rwanda Vs Djibouti

December 17

Tanzania Vs Djibouti

