Rwanda: Access Bank Rwanda Wins 'Commercial Bank of the Year' At Service Excellence Award 2020

During the Service Excellence Award 2020 ceremony held on Friday, December 4, at Park Inn by Radisson Kigali, Access Bank (Rwanda) Plc was awarded "Commercial Bank of the Year".

The award spotlights the bank's commitment to meet and exceed customers' expectations, according to officials.

Olivier Gakuba, the Head of Strategic Business Units at the bank who received the award on behalf of Access Bank noted: "We are delighted and honored to have been selected to receive this prestigious award and we dedicate it to our customers for their loyalty and trust"

"At Access Bank, one of our core values is "Passion for customers". We abide by it and incorporate it into the initiatives and solutions we come up with, the relationships we build and our daily practices.

This is further evidenced through the recent deployment of "Ikaze Agency Banking" which aims at making our services easily accessible to our customers. We are committed to putting the full force of our people and resources to ensure our customers obtain exceptional customer experiences," he said.

Gakuba lauded the efforts of competent staff of Access Bank Rwanda for their contribution in helping to provide services that people want.

"We recognize that all you are doing is what enables us to confidently assure our customers that we will continue to provide services and solutions that enrich their lives enabling them to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities," he remarked.

He also thanked Kalisimbi Events and East African Youth Development Agency for initiating this awarding platform.

Emmanuel Mugisha the Managing Director of East African Youth Development Agency and Kalisimbi Events said that the fifth excellence award was based on clients' voting and research carried out on the companies.

We first carry out research on different categories of companies and their popular brands and then establish an opinion poll where clients vote online. Online voting is attributed 40 percent while with the rest, we assess other criteria such as use of ICT, social media in terms service delivery to clients in the companies, marketing and handling clients' complaints and the time it takes. We also look at different reports that talk about the companies' service delivery including reports from the media and others," he said.