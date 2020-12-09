Africa: CAF Executive Committee

8 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF Executive Committee will hold its next meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, 10 December 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Zamalek. It will be followed the next day, 11 December, by the General Assembly.

The main items on the Executive Committee's agenda are as follows:

❖ WELCOME ADDRESS BY CAF ACTING PRESIDENT

I. ROLL CALL

II. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING HELD BY VIDEOCONFERENCE ON THE 10th of SEPTEMBER 2020

III. RATIFICATION OF THE DECISIONS OF THE EMERGENCY COMMITTEE

1. Decision of 25 October 2020

2. Decision of 06 November 2020 3. Decision of 18 November 2020

IV. UPDATES ON THE ELECTIVE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 2021

V. RESTRUCTURING CAF ADMINISTRATION

1. Confirmation of the appointment of CAF Communication Director

2. Cancellation of HR & Services Director position

VI. UPDATE ON CAF COMPETITIONS

1. Inspection visit report of Total Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023

2. Inspection visit report of African Nations Championship, Cameroon 2020

3. Regulations of CAF Total Women's Champions League

4. Dates and venues of CAF Total Super Cup 2020 and 2021

5. Update on the Youth competitions (U-17 & U-20)

a. Zonal Qualifiers Tournaments

b. Final tournaments

6. Update on Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2020

7. Amendments of CAF Interclubs Competitions Regulations

8. Bid opening for the selection of hosts of CAF upcoming Competitions

a. Status of the opened bidding (Women's AFCON 2022, Beach Soccer AFCON 2022, AFCON U-17 & U-20, 2023)

b. Bid opening for the upcoming competitions (CL, CC, and Women's CL)

VII. UPDATE ON CAF CLUB LICENSING REGULATIONS

VIII. FINANCE

1. Approval of the Financial Statements for the year 2018/2019 and budget for the year 2020/ 2021

IX. AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE ACTIVITY REPORT

X. COMPLIANCE REPORT

XI. SUMMARY OF THE 2017-2020 MANDATE

XII. UPDATE ON CAF TRAVEL POLICY

XIII. UPDATES

1. Cooperation Agreement CAF/International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS)

2. Legal dispute Lagardère Sports

XIV. ASSIST PROGRAMS

1. FIFA FORWARD: validation of new projects

XV. A.O.B.

1. Honorary CAF President

XVI. DATE AND VENUE OF THE NEXT MEETING

A press videoconference with the participation of CAF Interim President Constant Omari will take place at the same location on Friday 11 December, after the General Assembly.

Media wishing to attend the press conference are requested to inform CAF by sending an email to communications@cafonline.com

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a press video conference. Moreover, the General Assembly and the press conference will be streamed live on CAF YouTube channel.

