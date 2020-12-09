Africa: Recent Decisions of the Disciplinary Board of December 6, 2020

The Disciplinary Board, an independent body of CAF, met by videoconference on 6 December 2020, to review the cases brought to its attention. After deliberations, the following decisions have been made and notified to the concerned.

Case no.1: Match no. 163 Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Horoya AC (Guinea) played on 20/10/2020 - Semifinal of 2019-20 TOTAL CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020

FACTS: Positive Doping Case of Ibrahim Hassan Abdellatif of Pyramids FC

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83 and 151 of the Disciplinary Code

DECISION: The Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the player a suspension of two (2) years, of which twenty-two (22) months are suspended on the condition that the player is not found guilty of a similar offence within two years, therefore Ibrahim Hassan is suspended for Two (2) months starting the date of his Therapeutic Use Exemption Application, namely starting from the 18th of November 2020 until the 18th of January 2021.

Case no. 2: Match no. 88 Gambia Vs Gabon, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS: On their arrival, the Gabonese national team players were stranded at the airport for more than five hours, meaning that the whole Gabonese team delegation spent the night sleeping on the airport's floor.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83 and 151 of the Disciplinary Code

DECISION: The Gambian federation did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of Fair Play concerning the reception of the Gabonese Delegation. The Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the Gambian federation a fine of 100.000 USD (One Hundred Thousand US Dollars) of which 50.000 USD (Fifty Thousand US Dollars) are suspended on the condition that the federation is not found guilty of a similar offense within a period of twenty-four (24) months.

Case no. 3: Match no. 88 Gambia Vs Gabon, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS : Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 82 of the Disciplinary Code

DECISION: The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.

Case n°4 : Match No. 165 CC : Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco) - Final of 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup

FACTS: Some Pyramids FC team supporters tried to force the safety cordon into the handrail to reach the referee. Certain players of this team and their management thus lacked the spirit of Fairplay by trying to attack the refereeing body.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83 and 151 of the Disciplinary Code

DECISION: The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the federation a fine of 10.000 USD (Ten Thousand US Dollars) on Pyramids FC for the regrettable behavior of their spectators, players and officials.

Case n°5: Match 61 Ghana vs. Sudan, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS: After a decision by the referee in the penalty area, the Sudan Coach entered the field of play with a sprint towards the first assistant referee claiming a penalty. The assistant referee was sprinting towards the center line and was blocked by the coach who verbally aggressed him saying "This is why African refereeing is behind". The assistant referee asked the coach to let him pass yet he refused. The assistant referee pushed the coach, he then fell and exaggerated the fall.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 of CAF Disciplinary Code

DECISION: CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the coach of Sudan a financial sanction of 10.000 USD (Ten Thousand US Dollars) for his unsporting behavior towards the assistant referee.

Case n°6 : Match no. 66 Mauritania vs. Burundi, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS: The officials of the match mentioned in their reports that there were launching of smoke from the Mauritanian spectators which prompted the stoppage of the match in the second half.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 of CAF Disciplinary Code

DECISION : The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD (Ten Thousand Dollars) on the Mauritania Football Federationfor the regrettable behavior of their supporters.

Case n°7: Match 70 Kenya vs. Comoros, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS: The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the former prime minister decided to talk to the Kenyan team at zone 1. The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by CAF security officer.

CONSIDERED

- In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

- In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 AND 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code

DECISION: CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the Kenyan Federation a financial sanction of 10.000 USD (Ten Thousand US Dollars)

Case n°8 : Match no. 80 Benin vs. Lesotho, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS : After the match, Beninese spectators invaded the handrail. They passed the police officers deployed at one of the gates and entered Zones 1 and 2. Security officials were forced to bring in reinforcements to evacuate them.

CONSIDERED

In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 AND 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code,

DECISION : The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD (Ten Thousand United States Dollars) on Benin for the security failure in the match in question.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Case n°9 : Match no. 90 Burundi vs. Mauritania, Qualifiers of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021

FACTS : During this match, it was found that CAF's recommendation concerning the limitation of spectators and the respect of barrier measures due to COVID-19 restrictions were not respected by those responsible for the organization of the said match.

CONSIDERANT :

In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

Considering the recommendations of the health protocol of CAF and FIFA

In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 AND 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code,

DECISON : The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD (Ten Thousand US Dollars) on the Football Federation of Burundi for failure to comply with CAF's COVID-19 guidelines.

LEGAL ACTION:

This decision can be contested before CAF's Appeal Board. The party intending to appeal shall announce

his/her intention in writing within three (3) days of notification of the decision. If the last day of the time

limit coincides with a public holiday in the country of residence, the time limit will expire the next day

which is not a public holiday.

Reasons for the appeal shall be given in writing within a further time limit of seven (7) days, commencing upon the expiry of the first time-limit of three (3) days. The deposit mentioned in article 58 of the CDC must be paid to CAF's account. The appeal is invalid without the relevant deposit within the relevant time limit.

The decision becomes final at the expiration of the appeal deadline.