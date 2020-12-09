Nigeria: Bill Seeking to Make State Judiciary Autonomous Passes Second Reading

9 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed for second reading, a Bill seeking to grant autonomy to state judiciaries and also establish state judicial council.

The legislation which is being sponsored by Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, seeks to alter the relevant provisions in the 1999 Constitution and provide for the legal instruments, financial and administrative independence of state judiciary.

Its long title is "A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Provide the Legal Framework for the Financial and Administrative Independence of State Judiciary, to Establish State Judicial Council which shall be responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers in State Courts and Judicial Bodies and disburse Money standing to the Credit of the State Judiciary or Money Appropriated to the State Judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State; and for Related Matters (HB. 1062)".

Abbas, while urging his colleagues to support the Bill, said granting autonomy to the state judiciaries would promote the rule of law and extricate it from political control and interferences.

The bill got the support of members when put to voice vote.

Similarly, the House also passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to Establish the National Hydrographic Agency, to carry out Hydrographic and Oceanographic Surveys, including Ocean Metrology for National Offence and Civil requirements, sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi.

