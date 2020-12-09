Sudan: UNAMID Reports Human Rights Violations in Darfur

Darfur — The joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mission reported 47 cases of human rights violations and the displacement of more than 50,000 people in Darfur between September 1 and November 23 of this year. This was documented in a UNAMID report submitted to the UN Security Council earlier this month.

The 47 cases of human rights violations concern 169 victims, including 19 women and 13 children. UNAMID confirmed that it has also documented 21 cases of sexual violence between September and October 202o.

UNAMID reportedly also investigated 17 cases of grave violations against 36 children, including 14 girls.

The mission warns that the cases of human rights violations recorded in the report do not reflect the actual number of cases. This lack of adequate reporting is caused by several factors, including the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on data collection activities and local community outreach.

The mission also said that clashes between factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement led to the displacement of more than 27,000 people in central and southern Darfur.

Clashes that erupted on September 30 and October 12 in Diyo and surrounding villages in East Jebel Marra locality, South Darfur, resulted in the killing of at least seven people and the displacement of 525 others. At least 930 others were displaced by attacks in Nierteti locality on September 15.

Attacks by members of the Rapid Support Forces, led by commander Sadig El Fouka, on Sortony camp for the displaced in North Darfur's Kabkabiya locality led to the displacement of 760 people.

UNAMID also recorded 15 acts of tribal violence in Darfur over this period, killing a total of 29 people. 14 of these deaths were from incidents related to land disputes.

Clashes between the Fallata and Masalit tribes in Gereida, South Darfur, led to the displacement of another 20,000 people, the report indicated.

On Monday, displaced people in Kalma camp in Nyala locality, South Darfur, demanded international protection. They chanted slogans at the exiting UNAMID mission, including 'No, no to the exit of UNAMID.'

UNAMID exit

Earlier this month, the Governor of North Darfur, Hasan Arabi, spoke with a UNAMID delegation headed by the Deputy Head of Mission, Kiki Gbeho, about the current arrangements for the ending of their mission in Darfur on December 31.

Both parties agreed on the formation of a joint technical committee to work on the transition process.

They also discussed the transfer of responsibility regarding civilian protection to the government. This includes the hand-over of the military patrols to the police.

