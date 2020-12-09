Liberia: Alieu Kosiah Laments Frustration Over Trial, Imprisonment - Insists On His Innocence On Day 4 of War Crimes Trial in Switzerland

"I'm not trying to be arrogant; I'm just suffering, I've been wounded. I'm speaking from that point of view that I did not capture Lofa.. . . It is difficult for me to understand what is happening to me. The case as I said, it is right in front of people. I believe that the prosecutor who spent a lot of time in this case, they know I was not involved in the capture of Foya, so why am I being kept in jail." - Alieu Kosiah

Bellinzona, Switzerland - Presenting himself as a wounded man, Alieu Kosiah vented his frustration Tuesday with the Swiss Justice system, he says has wrongly imprisoned him and put him on trial for war crimes he did not commit.

"I'm not trying to be arrogant; I'm just suffering, I've been wounded. I'm speaking from that point of view that I was not involved in the capture Lofa," said Mr. Kosiah, as he continued to make his case against war crimes before the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland.

Foya, Lofa County is a focal point of the charges against Kosiah.

It is in Foya the alleged cannibalistic killing of Saah Ndominin took place.

Relatives of the deceased recently interviewed by FrontPage Africa detailed how a ULIMO commander aliased "Ugly Boy" killed her husband and ate his corpse. Rebels of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy reportedly seized Ndominin, tied him up by passing a wire through a hole they drilled through the veins at the back of his thighs, took him at the center of Foya City and killed him.

"They cut here and put it in the pan," she says, holding the flesh on her arms. "They cut here and put it in the pan," she says squeezing the flesh on her legs. "Ugly Boy opened his chest and took out his heart, then they cooked it and ate it," Mary Ndominin, the deceased's widow, now in her 50s told FrontPageAfrica recently.

It is the setting serving on which several ULIMO rebels were recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia to face a war crimes court.

Ten years after the TRC recommendation however, those recommendations have been shelved by Liberian authorities. Nevertheless, Kosiah and a number of former ULIMO commanders in the United States and Europe are being investigated and tried in connection with their roles in the Liberian Civil War (1989-2003).

Besides Kosiah on trial in Switzerland, Kunti K. was recently arrested in France. Kosiah was indicted last month after Swiss-based Civitas Maxima filed a complaint for seven Liberians who alerted Swiss authorities of his alleged crimes, according to Trial International. Kunti K. was indicted September last year following a complaint by the Swiss-based group for Liberian victims.

Mohammed Jabbateh, alias "Jungle Jabbah" is currently serving a 30-year sentence in the United States after a Philadelphia court last year convicted him for committing immigration offenses by lying on his role in the Liberian Civil War. Civitas Maxima also helped prosecute Jabbateh in collaboration with Monrovia-based Global Justice and Research Project (GJRP).

Kosiah, Kunti K, Jabbah - Intertwined by Crisis

All three former ULIMO figures appear to be correlated with the atrocities committed in Foya during the civil war. Testifying for the fourth day Tuesday, Mr. Kosiah lamented: "It's difficult for me to understand what is happening to me. The case as I said, it is right in front of people. I believe that the prosecutor who spent a lot of time in this case, they know I was not involved in the capture of Foyah, so why am I being kept in jail."

Mr. Kosiah explained that the court currently have in its possession, the testimony of ULIMO figures Abu Keita, Kwame Fofana and others, including newspaper reports stating that Stephen Dolleh captured Zorzor. "So, why am I being detained?"

While acknowledging that the war was brutal, Mr. Kosiah claimed that most people died from hunger and sickness. Mr. Kosiah also calimed Claims NPFL committed genocide, specifically targeting Mandingoes in the town of Bakidu, Lofa County. He also claimed that more than 600 people were killed during such time by NPFL rebels.

"I had no men under my command in 1991, Kosiah explained before pausing on the question about the total number of men recruited by ULIMO in 1992."

Mr. Kosiah said he was the deputy to Omaru Kamara when ULIMO captured Todee and that he and Kamara commanded and controlled about 100 men.

For the duration of that year, Mr. Kosiah said, he was a "floating officer"; meaning he never had soldiers with him, except his bodyguard, a man named Tweah.

In 1995, he testified that he was in Voinjama and that he had about 150 men but claims that it was his first assignment in Lofa and he had gone there with his deputy, a fellow warlord named, PJY.

According to Mr. Kosiah, he was area commander and controlled a battalion of about 800 men. When ULIMO had plans to attack Gbarnga, he told the court, they would recruit men from other bases or areas that they had captured and that the number would increase by 400 or more. He later said that he ended his ULIMO operations in 1995.

Connection to Kunti

Regarding his mention of Kunti K during an earlier investigation, Mr. Kosiah said the reason he referenced Kunti was because he believed Kunti was present with the ULIMO fighters when Lofa was capture. He claimed that Kunti had confirm he was there when Lofa was captured.

Mr. Kosiah also testified that he spent two and a half months in Zorzor before going to Voinjama. "Since we got someone for the first time who participated in capture of Zorzor and Foyah, where was Alieu Kosiah?," Mr. Kosiah asked.

This is why, Mr. Kosiah said he cannot understand why why he is being accused of a crime he did not commit. "It's very dangerous to arrest people than to look for the truth. At least, they(Swiss authorities) can independently verify before making arrest. The more you keep the person in prison, the more you put pressure on yourself to look for proof."