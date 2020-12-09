Namibia: UEFA Maintains NFA Support

THE Union of European Football Association reiterated its commitment to improve the game in Namibia through its Uefa Assist Programme.

Established four years ago, the project helps confederations and their members with football development. This includes capacity building programmes such as development of youth talent, tournaments and small infrastructural programmes.

Uefa's international relations head, Eva Pasquier, led a three-member delegation to Windhoek on a fact-finding and training mission which ran from last week and ended on Monday.

Their visit to Namibia was primarily aimed at analysing the current state of football in the country so as to determine possible ways through which football can be developed in future.

"We had three days of situation analysis where we spoke to various stakeholders, from government officials, to players and technical staff, spectators, sponsors and even the media, as well as the staff of the federation and exco [executive] members," Pasquier told the NFA website.

The timing was suitable given that the Namibia Football Association has newly elected leaders, she said.

They show a "great willingness" in kicking off football in the country and having it played in an orderly manner. She noted that the regions and league organising by means of assisting clubs towards professionalism require work.

"We took note of the main objectives that need to be implemented within the coming year or so, in order to improve football conditions," Pasquier observed.

NFA president Ranga Haikali said they explored all facets of developing and kick-starting football through the Uefa mentorship programme.

Competitive domestic football is expected to resume in February 2021.

"We are all aware that all stakeholders want to see football resuming in the country, but there are many aspects to consider," he said.

"There is a lot of capacity building, training, mentorship and making sure that all the legal obligations are met and that stakeholders are engaged, and resources are organised prior to kick off."