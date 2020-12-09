Liberia: Early Results Put CDC Close to Opposition

9 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Following the closure of voting centers in Tuesday's midterm election alongside the referendum, preliminary results from various centers place some opposition candidates in a slight lead with the ruling party candidates next.

Edith Gongloe Weh(CPP)

Thomas Fallah-CDC

For instance, in Montserrado county, early results from 12 of the 17 electoral district seems to give CPP candidate Abraham Darius Dillon in slight lead followed by CDC candidate Thomas Fallah.

So far votes tallied in some counties such as Bassa, Bomi, Bong Gbarpolu, Lofa and Nimba counties opposite candidates seem to be ahead of ruling party candidates. For instance in Bassa, Nyonblee Karnga -Lawrence, Bong-Prince Moye, Bomi-Edwin Snowe; Cape Mount; Simeon Taylor; RiverCess; Wellington Geevon Smith; Brownie Samukai-Lofa and Edith Gongle-Weh in Nimba .

In Nimba, madam Weh who once served as superintendent of that vote-rich county told reporters late Tuesday that she was confident of victory. But Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba said his candidate, Jeremiah Koung was confident of victory. However our reporter in the area said that the race was between madam Weh and Koung. "From this morning, most of the places, madam Weh is leading. In some districts here, Garrision Yeadu was vetting some votes too. This is affecting Hon. Koung."

Before voting ended on Tuesday, both Fallah and Dillon said they were confident of winning.

