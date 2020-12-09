Ghana: 2 Shot Dead, 10 Injured During Vote Compilation

9 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons were shot dead and ten others injured in two constituencies in the Greater Accra region, during the compilation of votes, after the parliamentary elections on Monday.

The dead, which included a 14-year-old girl,and injuries of six people, occurred in Odododiodoo, while at Ablekuma Central, four people,including a policeman, were injured.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, who confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the dead have been conveyed to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital mortuary for autopsy and the injured have been taken to the same hospital.

She said at Odododiodoo constituency about 8:36pm as the results were trickling in, gunshots were allegedly fired into jubilant crowd from the Modack Korlewoko hotel.

DSP Tenge said two persons were pronounced dead whiles six others were receiving treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She said there was another shooting at Ablekuma Central collation center, at Odorkorat about 2:30 am.

DSP Tenge said whiles collation of results was ongoing, a gunman, known as Coca, entered the centre and without any provocation, pulled a pistol and started shooting indiscriminately, targeting security personnel and Electoral Commission officials at the place.

DSP Tenge said the gunman shot four men, including a policeman, and the victims were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She said the suspect has been arrested and taken to the National Police Headquarters to assist in investigations, and the pistol has been retrieved.

