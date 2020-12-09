Ghana: Bono East Minister Loses Atebubu-Amantin Seat

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has lost the Atebubu-Amantin seat, to Sanja Nanja, candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Provisional results by the Electoral Commission indicated that Mr Nanja pulled 17, 588, representing 56.86 per cent, while Mr Amoakohene got 13, 169, representing 42.53 per cent of votes cast, and the candidate of the Progressive People's Party, Mr Hennaa Kwaku Abraham, had 175, representing 0.57 per cent.

The Regional Minister unseated Mr Nanja in the 2016 polls, but could not retain it in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North, lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Joseph Kwasi Mensah.

Mr Mensah, who is an Internal Auditor, garnered 15, 124 votes to beat the MP, who also managed to pull 10,978 votes.

The total ballot cast are 26, 614, valid votes are 25, 619 while 995 votes were rejected.

Provisional results coming from the region indicated that the NDC has managed to reclaim six out of the 12 seats in Bono.

The reclaimed seats are Jaman North, Jaman South, Banda, Tain, Wenchi and Dormaa West.

The NPP on the other hand maintained the Dormaa Central, Berekum East and West, Sunyani East, Sunyani West and Dormaa East seats.