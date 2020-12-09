Liberian Red Cross Elects New Leadership at 50th GA

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has elected Mr. Jerome N.J. Clarke, II, for the second term as president at its General Assembly (GA) which lasted for two days. According to a press release, the GA is the highest decision-making body of the Liberian Red Cross while the president's role is non-executive and the president is Head of Governance and Chair of the Board LNRCS.

The GA which was held in Sanniquellie, Nimba County from December 1-2, 2020 marked the Liberian Red Cross' 50th Assembly, attended by over 70 delegates from the counties and representatives from the government and witnessed by the media.

Mr. Jerome N.J. Clarke, II, was reelected along with Mr. Charles Kpan as vice president for the Western Region, Mr. Joseph Nagbe as vice president for the Southeastern Region, and Mr. D. Mongar Grigsby as vice president for the Central Region.

Others elected include Mr. Wee Rogers as National Treasurer, Albert Zorgbe as Chair on the Youth and Volunteer Development Commission and Mr. Philip G. Moore as Chair on Policy and Governance Support Commission.

According to Mr. Clarke, his new leadership will be more robust in its national strategies to improve the Red Cross and ensure stability for the future. He said his leadership inherited zero integrity and damaged financial system when he was first elected, but significant gains are made.

He said as LNRCS continues to regain the confidence of its donor partners, in 2019 the Leadership started rethinking the future of the NS and asking as to how it could do thing differently in the new century after completing its first 100 years of existence.

"Our new thinking includes strengthening our Resource Mobilization in a diverse and unique way, professionalizing our membership based and volunteer network, pushing for new partnership and seeking new support, engaging and exploring to new innovations and creativities," he noted.

Mr. Clarke added: "Today we are grateful that the confidence has been reposed in us to stir the affairs for the LNRCS for the next for years and therefore we will be robust in consolidating the gains and sustaining the NS in moving forward," he said.

"Therefore, we must think together and connect the future better for the NS. Our leadership remains determined to grow and sustain the NS and promote its community actions across Liberia, with a renewed emphasis on local partnerships; Focusing on fundraising and capacitate building to support our humanitarian and development works and ensure that we remain visible, sustainable, functional and relevant," he continued.

In the GA, reports of progress and challenges of the National Society were submitted, viewed and adopted, followed by the elections of the new board of governance which is charged with the responsibility to deliver the affairs of the organization within four years.

This year's General Assembly is being held under the theme: "Thinking Together and Connecting the Future." International partners of the Red Cross, representatives of the government, civil society organizations and special guests are attending the occasion.

During the opening program of the General Assembly, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, president of the Nimba County University College, served as a Keynote Speaker. According to Dr. Walkeryor, the Liberian Red Cross is a hope for vulnerable people in times of needs and disasters in Liberia; as such members of the organization should make sound decision in electing a new unit of leadership that will better represent growth of the Red Cross.