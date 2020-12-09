Liberia: LRA Awards Outstanding Taxpayers

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has traditionally appreciated and awarded outstanding and complaint taxpayers in the country. They were recognized for their commitment to tax payment and valuable contributions to the country's revenue envelope, covering the fiscal period 2018-2019.

During the period, the LRA collected $525.9 Million against the projected $518.9 Million, Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah disclosed when he addressed the occasion at the Paynesville City Hall on Dec 3, 2020.

According to the LRA, Commissioner General Nah acknowledged the great efforts taxpayers are making to contribute to the national revenue basket of Liberia. He noted that meeting the country's developmental needs requires the contributions of all citizens in honoring their tax obligations.

"To enable the government work towards what the country and its people want, everyone must participate in paying their fair share of taxes", he indicated.

The LRA currently has an ambitious agenda to take the country's revenue collection from around US$500 million to a billion, and Nah says it will require total involvement of all citizens, as taxpayers.

The LRA is digitizing its tax payment processes with the introduction of new technologies such as online, mobile and visa card payments, the CG said.

Liberia's Controller and Accountant General Janga A. Kowo, in remarks, thanked the awardees for their commitment and contributions to tax payment. He renewed government's assurance to use the taxes collected to support national development programs.

This year's celebration was under the theme: "Enhancing Tax Compliance Through The Use of Electronic Services." USAID-funded Revenue Generation, Governance & Growth (RG3) Project collaborated with the LRA to host the event.Forty four (44) businesses, individuals, and organizations received awards and special recognitions, and were selected based on either their total tax compliance record or the amount of tax contributions.

TOTAL Liberia Inc. collected the Gold Award as the highest tax contributor nationwide, while Arcelor Mittal-Liberia for the second time won the Silver Award as the second highest tax contributor, followed by Orange Liberia Inc. which received the Bronze Award, as third highest in the tax payment category.

The most compliant taxpayer award in the Large Tax Division nationwide was presented to Metalum Inc. Firestone Natural Rubber Plantation got the most compliant taxpayer award nationwide in the natural resource tax sector, while Electro Shack Inc. was named the most compliant taxpayer for the Medium Tax Division. For the Small Tax Division, John Building Material Center got the most compliant taxpayer award, while Family Focus Petty Shop was named the most complaint taxpayer in the petty trade category.

Under the Customs category, West Oil Investment Liberia Limited was named highest petroleum contributor, as the highest contributing Land-Border County award was presented to Ganta/ Nimba County, follow by Bo-Waterside/ Grand Cape Mount County in second place. The most compliant importer award was won by Eagle Electrical Corporation, follow by AbiJaoudi&Azar Trading Corp.

Other award recipients were the National Industrial Company most compliant taxpayer using e-Filing; Lonestar Cell MTN most compliant taxpayer - Direct Transfer User; Dr. C Nelson Oniyama highest contributor to Real Property Tax (Overall); MomoluDukuly V. Sirleaf- Cemenco Liberia highest contributor Real Property (Industrial); Mr. George W. Wallace Jr, highest contributor to Real Property Tax (Vacant Land); and Leone Investment Inc. highest contributor Real Property (Commercial), among others.

Finance & Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and the Embassy of Sweden received special awards for their contributions To LRA's growth, while United Bank for Africa Liberia Limited, Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia Inc. were presented special awards for contributing to LRA's Digitalization Program.

The annual Taxpayer Appreciation Day launched in 2017, appreciates all taxpayers in the country and specifically recognizes compliant and highest taxpayers for meeting all their tax obligations on time and in full.