Liberia: Speaker Dishes Out Cash

Maryland — House Speaker and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change lawmaker (District#2) in Maryland County Bhofal Chambers has pledged additional One Million Liberian Dollars (LRD1Million) in grant to marketers in PleeboSodoken District, Maryland County and Three Hundred Thousand (LRD300,000) for youth empowerment, rallying citizens to elect CDC senatorial candidate for the county, James Biney.

Speaker Chambers had initially presented LRD1, 000,000 to marketers in Pleebo as a revolving fund prior to the senatorial election and national referendum besides an existing LRD 2,000,000 scholarship grant.

Speaking with his constituents over the weekend on the heels of Tuesday's senatorial election and national referendum in Maryland County, the Speaker also announced availability of more than 15 hand pumps to restore safe-drinking water to various communities in PleeboSodoken District.

He said the gesture which came on the heels of election demonstrated government's love for the people, adding, "So as you go to the poll Tuesday, please make a right choice to move this government forward and to see the government goals being achieved."

Chambers arrived in his native Maryland County over the weekend where he voted and was received by jubilating marketers, motorcyclists, youths, elders and traditional leaders, among others.

Liberians went to the poll Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to elect 15 senators across the country and vote in a national referendum that contains eight propositions, seeking to reduce tenures for the presidency and the House from six to five years; tenure for the Senate President Pro-Tempore from six to five years; tenures for the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House from six to five years, respectively; change the date of election from second Tuesday in October to second Tuesday in November; change the time for the National Elections Commission to hear complaints from 30 days to 15 days, and Dual Citizenship.

Speaker Chambers also held several meetings with his constituents and campaigned for the CDC Candidate James P. Biney. Speaking to citizens during a town hall forum in Pleebo city, he thanked his constituents and colleagues in the House of Representatives, including the ruling CDC and President George Manneh Weah for affording him the opportunity to serve as Speaker for the 54th Legislature.

According to Chambers, the best way to move both Maryland and Liberia forward is partisans should exercise party discipline by electing all CDC candidates in the race, including all eight propositions in the referendum.

Several local officials from the county attended the forum, including the President of the Tubman University, Dr. Elliott Wreh-Wilson; county development superintendent, Robin Scott; Pleebo City Mayor, Wellington Kyne; PleeboSodoken District Superintendent, Aloysius Williams; and District Education Officer, Scearis B. Doe, among others.

The CDC is battling incumbent Senator H. Dan Morias and opposition CPP Candidate Eric Wlea Giko, among others for the senatorial seat in Maryland County.