South Africa: Public Protector and 'Rogue Unit' - How a Big Lie Became a Bigger and Bigger Lie

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jacques Pauw

The narrative that a 'rogue unit' existed within SARS was dealt a mortal blow this week when three judges rubbished Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report that the unit spied on taxpayers and abused its power. They found that Mkhwebane's conclusions were 'the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis'.

For six long years, the mythical and invented SARS "rogue unit", created by three discredited Sunday Times journalists that attacked a small squad of SARS tax sleuths and accused them of criminality, was stuck like a noxious spider in the centre of the State Capture web.

For the beneficiaries, proponents and architects of the State Capture project, the "rogue unit" existed because it justified and explained why former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane got rid of his most senior executives and managers. SARS was thus not captured but merely cleaned up by Moyane.

It also gave the project's protagonists a vehicle to attack the man they hate the most: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, President Cyril Ramaphosa's closest confidante. Gordhan was SARS commissioner when the "rogue unit" was established in 2007.

For the antagonists of the project, the fake "rogue unit" narrative was...

