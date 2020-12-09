South Africa: Ben Ngubane Is 'Surprised' Gupta-Led Forces Were Meddling in Eskom

9 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The former Eskom chairperson seemed ignorant of 'outside forces' pulling the strings at Eskom during his tenure. Testifying before the Zondo commission on Tuesday, he claimed he was unaware of dodgy dealings regarding Brian Molefe's appointment as Eskom CEO in 2015 or the R1.68bn prepayment deal to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources later that year.

Former Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane claimed ignorance about irregularities at Eskom when he testified before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.

Responding to questions by evidence leader Pule Seleka, regarding Brian Molefe's appointment as Eskom CEO in April 2015, Ngubane seemed shocked that top Gupta henchman Salim Essa had "predicted" Molefe's secondment from Transnet a year before the event.

"I'm really surprised, Chairperson," said Ngubane.

"I don't think we have that many powerful prophets in the country," he laughed.

But based on evidence from Henk Bester, the former managing director of rail at Hatch, this "prophecy" was no laughing matter. Bester, who testified before the commission in October, said that during a business meeting with former Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh in 2014 and Essa, the Guptas' right-hand man flaunted his connections with powerful people, saying "they"...

