Africa: UK Minister for Africa Tours British Army Base in Baidoa

9 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Minister for Africa for the UK Government James Duddridge visited Baidoa, the capital of the South West on Tuesday.

The Minister was accompanied by British Ambassador to Somalia Ben Fender, the Minister met with South West President Abdiaziz Lafta Gareen and officials from his administration.

The two sides discussed issues security, political and military assistance, and the President of South West's demand to redouble supporting forces.

The UK Minister for Africa and the President of South West have jointly inspected the British Army training base in the South West area near Baidoa airport.

The British troops are based in Baidoa and are taking part in training and supporting the forces of the South West Administration.

