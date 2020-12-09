South Africa: Why Did Busisiwe Mkhwebane Breach Her Oath of Office?

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

It would not have surprised anyone who had looked into the relevant legal issues that the high court earlier this week reviewed and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report in which she found that SARS had unlawfully established an investigative unit which engaged in 'rogue' activities. However, the court's conclusion that the Public Protector 'allowed her important office to be used to try and resuscitate a long-dead fake news propaganda fiction' does raise important questions.

It is difficult not to repeat oneself when writing about yet another scathing court judgment reviewing and setting aside yet another politically motivated report authored by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Dishonest? Tick.

Incompetent? Tick.

Irrational? Tick.

Astonishing? Tick.

Biased? Tick.

Reprehensible? Tick.

Shocking? Tick.

One could go on.

To avoid this kind of repetition, I will focus only on two important aspects of the high court judgment in Gordhan v Public Protector, in order to illustrate why the judgment is more damning of the actions of the Public Protector than the previous scathing judgments from various courts, including the Constitutional Court, and why it raises serious questions about the Public Protector's motives.

Previous court judgments already demonstrated beyond any doubt that the Public Protector...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

