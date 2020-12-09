South Africa: Time for the Ingonyama Trust Board to Explain How It Manages Its Land

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nokwanda Sihlali

Rural residents who have been asked to sign away their customary rights to land held in trust for them by the Ingonyama Trust are hoping that they will finally get answers from a case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Rural communities are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to holding to account the institutions that affect their daily lives. Increasingly, it is only through inaccessible channels such as litigation that they can force institutions such as the controversial Ingonyama Trust to answer for its conduct. Even when communities do manage to find a way to institute legal action, the road to a courtroom encounter can be bumpy.

Since the filing of the papers in 2018, the case against the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) brought by the Council for Advancement of the South African Constitution, the Rural Women's Movement and several community co-applicants has faced numerous challenges, the most disruptive being the postponements to the case.

Initially set down for November 2019, the case was abruptly postponed without consultation with the parties who had brought the matter to court, after a decision by the Judge President of the Pietermaritzburg High Court that three judges should preside over the hearing and,...

