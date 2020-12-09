Kenyatta is Not Going on One-Month Leave - Spokesman Oguna

8 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has denied claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be proceeding to a month-long sabbatical beginning December 15.

A letter dated December 4, allegedly originating from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Mr Kenyatta was set to take a one-month leave after this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

The notice was addressed to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions and international organisations.

Colonel (Rtd) Oguna, through the official Twitter handle of the office of government spokesperson, insisted that the said-letter to Foreign Missions was fake.

According to the letter, the president was to be unavailable for any public engagements or phone calls during the entire period unless they are emergencies.

"The ministry has the honor to inform you that H.E the President will not be available for any official/public engagements including phone calls unless they are emergencies," it read in part.

In case of an emergency, the request to the President should be made via Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary or his designated representative, the letter said.

"The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions, the United Nations Agencies and the International Organizations in Nairobi, the assurance of its highest consideration," it added.

The Head of State was supposedly to resume work on January 16, 2021, in the letter, which

described 2020 as a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating virtual engagements hence increasing the workload for public officials and making it more complex.

