South Africa: Nationwide Rewrite of Leaked Matric Exams Is in the Best Interest of Learners, Says Umalusi

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

The independent regulator stands firm in its decision to ask for a national rewrite of the leaked NSC exams, despite a public backlash. Teachers' unions and civil society organisations have turned to the courts to oppose the rewrite.

Although the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was unable to conclusively determine the extent of the Mathematics and Physical Science Paper 2 leaks, Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) stands by its position that the exam papers were "irrevocably compromised".

Last week, the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, announced that there would be a national rewrite of the two leaked papers.

On Tuesday 8 December, Umalusi - the independent quality assurance body that regulates and approves the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, among other roles - held a webinar to discuss the matric exams and how they are standardised.

"This decision has been taken in the best interest of the learners," said the Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi. "We make decisions based on what is sound, based on the facts that we have on the table."

Rakometsi said DBE reports confirmed they would not manage to conclude the investigation into the leaks timeously...

