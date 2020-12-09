South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Raids the Offices of Lawyer Linked to Dodgy Lottery Grants

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

After the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks raided the National Lotteries Commission offices, they raided the offices of Lesley Ramulifho, a lawyer who has been linked to dodgy Lottery grants.

Hours after the National Lotteries Commission's (NLC) offices were raided in Hatfield, Pretoria, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks moved on to raid the Garsfontein, Pretoria, offices of lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, who has been linked to dodgy Lottery grants.

"I can safely say that a lawyer's offices in Garsfontein are being raided. [Today] we've raided the NLC, Metrofile [a document storage company where the NLC stores many of its files] and now the lawyer's offices," said Kaizer Kganyago, SIU's spokesperson, who did not want to confirm the lawyer's name.

But Daily Maverick has independently confirmed that the lawyer whose offices were raided is Leslie Ramulifho, who runs Ramulifho Attorneys.

These raids come a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration and corruption at the NLC.

Ramulifho is no stranger to controversy. In 2012 Ntumba and Associates' forensic investigation found that Ramulifho had "significantly inflated" the invoices he submitted to the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) for the work he had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.