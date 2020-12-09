South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Raids the Offices of Lawyer Linked to Dodgy Lottery Grants

analysis

After the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks raided the National Lotteries Commission offices, they raided the offices of Lesley Ramulifho, a lawyer who has been linked to dodgy Lottery grants.

Hours after the National Lotteries Commission's (NLC) offices were raided in Hatfield, Pretoria, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks moved on to raid the Garsfontein, Pretoria, offices of lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, who has been linked to dodgy Lottery grants.

"I can safely say that a lawyer's offices in Garsfontein are being raided. [Today] we've raided the NLC, Metrofile [a document storage company where the NLC stores many of its files] and now the lawyer's offices," said Kaizer Kganyago, SIU's spokesperson, who did not want to confirm the lawyer's name.

But Daily Maverick has independently confirmed that the lawyer whose offices were raided is Leslie Ramulifho, who runs Ramulifho Attorneys.

These raids come a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration and corruption at the NLC.

Ramulifho is no stranger to controversy. In 2012 Ntumba and Associates' forensic investigation found that Ramulifho had "significantly inflated" the invoices he submitted to the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) for the work he had...