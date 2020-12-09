Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Unveils New Four-Year Master Plan

THE City of Bulawayo Tuesday unveiled an ambitious four-year Master Plan which is expected to transform the country's second largest local authority to a smart city by 2024.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Master Plan, city Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube said the blueprint will focus on green energy and green building technologies.

"The city of Bulawayo through the review of the Master Plans, seeks to be a leading, smart and transformative city status by 2024.

"We are going to use the master planning approach in guiding development that meets the needs of the present generation without jeopardizing the future generation.

"We need to focus in becoming a smart and sustainable city that is livable, inclusive and safe," said the city father.

Ncube said the new Master Plan was informed by the city's quest to come up with sustainable solutions in its development.

The Deputy Mayor said the local authority had already approved the setting up of solar farms at the city's cemeteries as part of the local authority's renewable energy projects.

Bulawayo early this year engaged the Infrastructure Development Bank (IDB) to carry out feasibility studies on clean energy projects in the city.

Said Ncube, "As a city, we have seen the need to have multi-use of land that is setting up solar farms in cemeteries, waterworks and sewer works.

"In this master plan review, the focus has been to ensure long term planning to guide local initiatives, ensure Green energy and green building technologies."

The master plan was designed by Job Jika and Associates.

