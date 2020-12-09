Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Floods Attributed to Unserviced Stands, Pre-Cast Walls

9 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council Director of Engineering Services, Simela Dube has attributed intense flooding recently experienced in parts of the city's high-density suburbs to unserviced stands and poorly constructed pre-cast walls around residential properties.

Flash floods on Monday hit some parts of Cowdray Park, Pumula, Nketa, Nkulumane and Emganwini resulting in several houses and some roads being waterlogged.

This followed heavy rains that have pounded the city since last week.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, Engineer Dube said houses under the government rolled Hlalani Kuhle housing programme were most affected by the floods.

"We have problems with the Hlalani Kuhle housing programme in Cowdray Park where the housing stands are not serviced. These were the houses which were adversely affected by the floods," said Dube.

The Engineer said in other high-density suburbs, the flush floods were caused by poorly drained Durawalls.

"In suburbs like Nkulumane, the major challenge is pre-cast walls. In some residential places, the houses do not have water drains resulting in water flooding.

"Dural walls should have enough opening for water to flow to drainage systems. As council, we are really concerned about these death trap pre-cast walls," said the city official.

He also urged residents not to dispose waste into the city's water drainage systems.

The city's clogged storm drainage system has also been blamed for the flush floods.

Engineer Dube also revealed that despite the current heavy rains, the city's water dam levels have just increased by 2,5 percent only.

The city is experiencing an acute shortage of water which has resulted in the city decommissioning three of its major water supply dams namely: Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema.

The other remaining three dams are Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi.

Related Posts

Object moved to here.

How Mine to face to Nigerian side

Fidelity set to develop 5,800 stands

Oscar winner Lupita joins 'Star Wars' cast

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.