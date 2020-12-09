Cameroon: Obituary - Joseph Sanda Is Dead

9 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 35-year-old athlete died in Yaounde on Monday, December 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

The Cameroon sports family is once more bereaved. Former cycling champion, Joseph Sanda is no more. The 35-year-old athlete died in Yaounde on Monday, December 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Sources close to family say Joseph Sanda took ill a few days ago and was rushed to hospital before he finally died.

Born in Mora in the Far North Region of Cameroon, Joseph Sanda made great exploits in cycling. He won the 2008 edition of the Tour of Cameroon. The following year Sanda finished second during the 2009 edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. He won some of the stages of the two competitions and he participated in international competitions like the Tour of Burkina Faso. Sanda was among the first cyclists to be selected for the SNH Velo Club. He was classified third on the national road cycling championship in 2004 and he also took part in the East International Tour in 2006.

After a brilliant career, Joseph Sanda reconverted to a cycling coach. Prior to his death, he was the assistant coach of the SNH Velo Club. Joseph Sanda was at the 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race where he worked as assistant coach alongside Martinien Tega.

