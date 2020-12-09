Cameroon: Half Marathon - Kandie Breaks Record

24-year-old Kenyan-born Kibiwott Kandie has broken the world record in the half marathon, clocking 57:32 at the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half Marathon on Sunday December 6, 2020. The next three finishers, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (57:37), Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto (57:49) and Alexander Mutiso (57:59), all dipped under the previous record. Kandie finished second at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, in October, knocked 29 seconds from the previous record of 58:01 set by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019. Sunday's performance was the fifth world record set in Valencia in 2020 following Kipruto's 26:24 for the 10km (and 13:18 5km en route) on the roads, Joshua Cheptegei's 26:11.00 for the 10,000m and Letesenbet Gidey's 14:06.62 for the women's 5000m.
