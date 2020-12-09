Ghana: Yamoransa Model Resource Centre - Haf & Fyf Partnership for Sustainable Development

opinion

The Yamoransa Model Background

The "Yamoransa Model" (YM) is a unique ongoing partnership between the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF), Friends of Yamoransa Foundations (FYF), and communities to encourage sustainable development through technology.

The YM is funded by HAF in partnership with FYF, two US-based foundations. The YM is managed by IMPLEMENTERS, a Ghanaian project management non-profit organization.

The YM Origination

The YM originated out of an idea to provide an ICT Centre for the people of Yamoransa in 2012 through a Yale Alumni Service Corps Initiative. In 2018, the model finally evolved into a tool to empower communities and drive social impact through a well-structured process aimed at sustainable development.

The model's portfolio has a wide range of components which includes projects and programs such as the YM Labs Program, the YM Vision Screening Project, the YM Livelihoods Project among others.

The Yamoransa Model Resource Centre

The first YM lab was built in Yamoransa to house a 40-seater Educational Lab in 2016. The building which housed this lab had 3 other compartments that were not occupied at the time.

As the Yamoransa Model kept on evolving, it identified the need to upgrade the first-ever built YM facility. The facility now has 4 units, one of which is occupied by the ICT center.

The other 3 spaces have now been upgraded to have a 100-seater conference room for events and workshops; a Home Economics Centre with Catering and Sewing facilities and finally a Makerspace with Robotics equipment, 3D printing and Augmented /Virtual Reality learning facilities.

The fully furnished facility now deems fit to be called a "Resource Centre" hence the name Yamoransa Model Resource Centre. On Thursday, November 26, 2020, the YMRC was re-dedicated by the Helping Africa Foundation in the presence of traditional leaders from Yamoransa and other nearby communities, the Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive, and members of the Ghana Education Service.

The YMRC is now open for use by the people of Yamoransa and other nearby communities - especially learners as well as the general public. The conference room - stocked for rental purposes, is a component of sustainability added to ensure that the facility has its own internally generated funds for maintenance.

The Home Economics Centre is meant to facilitate vocational education for students by providing an avenue for hands-on practice and training.

This unit is also another component added not only to provide skills to meet academic requirements but ultimately to contribute to their sustainable livelihoods of both the learners and the community. The unit is also to take orders and generate IGF to sustain the center.

The Sustainability Plan

The YMRC has a sustainability plan including having its own power and water sources to ensure their guaranteed availability.

There are plans to use solar energy as has been done with the other YM Labs. The Conference Room is open for rental to the public to generate revenue to run the center independently.

The home economics center will also churn out some catering and services to the general public only on request as its main aim is for student practice education.

Ground Partners

The YMRC project is managed by IMPLEMENTERS, a project management non-profit organization that partners with charitable institutions to positively impact society. It is also technically supported by TECHAiDE, a Ghanaian technology company that specialises in the design, development, and deployment of rugged computing and power systems.

Projected Impact of the YMRC

In an interview with Dr. Deborah Rose and Mr. Japhet Ayiku, President and Executive Director of HAF respectively, the two expressed their joy for touching the lives of children through ICT education.

Dr. Rose said accessing quality education remains the greatest challenge and an issue of inequality in Ghana, most especially, for children in the rural communities and that the YM Lab program is estimated at impacting the lives of some 100,000 learners and more.

She said to close the gap and bring children in the rural communities closer to the new technological world, the HAF and FYF have decided to continue the YM Model Labs program throughout the country to close the ICT education gap between the rural and urban centres by expanding and promoting the subject.

YMRC Projection

The YMRC is projected to be a great contributor to this targeted goal. With all its units, it is expected to impact over 10,000 people in the Yamoransa community and beyond to contribute to the ultimate goal of impacting 100,000 students in the next 5 years.

The YM Uniqueness

The uniqueness of the Yamoransa Model revolves around its iterative framework which continues to make the model stronger and better. New additions that will promote the outreach are constantly being added regularly. Thus, the YMRC is projected to be the centre of practical vocational and technological education for the Yamoransa Community and beyond!