Ghana: Toyota Ghana, Kokrokoo Charities Foundation Partner to Save Lives

9 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — Toyota Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation launched the Vote Drive-Save-A-Life Campaign at the weekend to raise funds for Project 100 to buy 65 incubators for hospitals and promote awareness on safeguarding peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.

The campaign which commenced from December 5, 2020 to January 7, 2021, will have Toyota Ghana give away a brand new Toyota Starlet car to the ultimate winner.

Speaking during the launch, Programme Director of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, Dennis Adutwum, referred to records from UNICEF which states that about 140,000 babies were born premature in Ghana every year. Of the number 8,000 die before they were a month old.

Project 100 was founded by broadcast journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, in 2014 to among other things help reduce infant mortality in Ghana through the purchase and installation of 100 incubators at the cost of $10,000.00 each.

Mr Adutwum said Project 100 had so far installed 35 incubators in 22 regional and district hospitals nationwide and supported other neo-natal needs in selected hospitals.

He mentioned some of the beneficiary hospitals as Bongo District Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Regional Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Agomenya Catholic Hospital, Tema General Hospital and Sunyani Regional Hospital.

Head of Sales Operations-Toyota Ghana, Andrew Lamptey, said the company's corporate social responsibility covered health, road safety, sports and the environment they were therefore pleased to partner with the Foundation in the campaign to save the lives of vulnerable infants and improve health delivery in order to achieve the sustainable development goal on good health and wellbeing.

