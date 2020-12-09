Ghana: Haruna Iddrisu Retains Tamale South Seat

9 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has retained the Tamale South seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after securing 69, 223 votes to beat Yakubu Yussif of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Iddrisu commended the electorate for voting for him, and pledged to continue to work to improve the lives of the people.

Ibrahim Mohammed Mutala, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Tamale Central constituency has also won the seat with 41452, defeating Dr Ibrahim Anyars, who had 33213 votes.

The provisional results from the Salaga South constituency, in the Savannah Region, indicated that the Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Brahima, who contested on the ticket of NPP, had lost the seat to the NDC candidate, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahim. The minister pulled 20,525 votes while Hajia Ibrahim had 19,086.

The incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, lost to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, who contested on the ticket of NPP.

Mr Jinapor pulled 1, 5671 to beat Mr Mutawakilu, who had 13330.

The Majority Chief Whip, Mr Nyindam Mathew of the NPP, lost the Kpandai seat in the Northern Region, to the NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr Daniel Nsala Wakpal.

Reports available to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Alima Mahama, who contested on NPP ticket, lost the Gambaga/Nalerigu seat, to NDC candidate, Abdulai Baba.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.