Ghana: Haruna Iddrisu Retains Tamale South Seat

Tamale — The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has retained the Tamale South seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after securing 69, 223 votes to beat Yakubu Yussif of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Iddrisu commended the electorate for voting for him, and pledged to continue to work to improve the lives of the people.

Ibrahim Mohammed Mutala, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Tamale Central constituency has also won the seat with 41452, defeating Dr Ibrahim Anyars, who had 33213 votes.

The provisional results from the Salaga South constituency, in the Savannah Region, indicated that the Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Brahima, who contested on the ticket of NPP, had lost the seat to the NDC candidate, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahim. The minister pulled 20,525 votes while Hajia Ibrahim had 19,086.

The incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, lost to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, who contested on the ticket of NPP.

Mr Jinapor pulled 1, 5671 to beat Mr Mutawakilu, who had 13330.

The Majority Chief Whip, Mr Nyindam Mathew of the NPP, lost the Kpandai seat in the Northern Region, to the NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr Daniel Nsala Wakpal.

Reports available to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Alima Mahama, who contested on NPP ticket, lost the Gambaga/Nalerigu seat, to NDC candidate, Abdulai Baba.