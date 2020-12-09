Nigeria: Borno Rice Farm Massacre - Implement Zulum's Recommendations, Northern Group Urges Govt

Northern youths under the aegis of the 'North East Youth Progressives Alliance' has condemned in strong terms, the recent massacre of 110 farmers in Zabarmari village of Borno state by terrorists calling on the federal government to find enduring solution to the endemic killings in the state in particular, and the northeast sub - region in general.

Addressing journalists Wednesday in Bauchi, the Coordinator of the group, Hussaini Saraki, flanked by his other executives urged the federal government to implement the recommendation by the governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Zulum, and recruit the state youths into the Nigerian army, police and other security agencies to combat the insurgents in the state.

He opined that if the state citizens were employed by the security agencies and deployed to the state, they would work spiritedly and patriotically to salvage their kinsmen from the terrorists.

According to him, section 14, sub-section 2 (b) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria stated that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He said where such cannot be guaranteed, the essence of government had failed.

"The killing of the innocent people in the north must stop, the government should find a means, whichever possible, to bring an end to this senseless killings.

"The entire north is bleeding and no one seems to care, the leaders among us have chosen to remain silent, watching innocent people being slaughtered while thousands are displaced and made refugees in their own country.

"This is not part of the bargain made, neither was it the supposed dividend of democracy promised to our people."