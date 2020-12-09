Nigeria: BUA Foundation Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Bauchi Govt

The BUA Foundation has donated three Ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to the Bauchi state government to enable it continue in the fight against the COVID-19 in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, while making the donation at the Government House, Bauchi Monday said that a new trend of the COVID-19 pandemic was surfacing again in some countries in Europe, America , Nigeria amongst others

Represented by the former Minister of State for Health, Dr Idi Ali Hong, the Chairman of the foundation said that the donation of the ambulances and facemasks was to support the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that the government had done remarkably well in containing the spread of the disease as well as executing laudable projects in the state.

According to him, "In recent times, we have seen that the number of COVID-19 is increasing in the country. We want the state government to continue in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic, that is why the BUA Foundation is giving this support to the state."

He added that "So far, the BUA Foundation has donated N7 to N8bn to state governments and other institutions of government in the fight against COVID-19 in the area of food supply, provision of materials and infrastructure. This is an extension of what the foundation is doing and it will continue to support state governments and institutions to stamp out COVID-19 in Nigeria because without a healthy population, there will be no healthy government and economy".

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, commended the foundation for the gesture, saying that though the donation did not come early, the state still needs the facilities as it is better late than never.

Governor Mohammed said that the donation of the three ambulances and fifty thousand facemasks was to show that the pandemic was not yet over, adding that the state government was ready to partner with the foundation.

He charged the COVID-19 Response Team under the chairmanship of the State Deputy Governor to make judicious use of the facilities to stamp out the pandemic from the state.