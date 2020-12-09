Namibia: E-Commerce Blossoms to Include Local Products

In support of promoting local products and businesses, an online sales outlet called WindoMarket.com has developed an alternative to introduce local goods to the world of e-commerce by connecting buyers to verified and trusted sellers in Namibia and around the globe. WindoMarket is the brainchild of WindoMarket Investment CC, established earlier this year by local entrepreneur, Martin Shigwedha and thus far the site hosts nine companies that sell different products.

Shigwedha is a passionate and open-minded individual supported by a team of credible and committed individuals prepared to harness their strength, availability, and professionalism to connect Namibia consumers to the global e-commerce platform.

Shigwedha says WindoMarket is an online alternative that offers a win-win shopping environment and guarantees all customers receive exactly what they ordered while sellers are connected to markets most relevant to them.

According to Shigwedha, e-commerce continues to gain momentum and is being favourably embraced by local producers.

"We noticed a gap in the market, and businesses are eager to join this platform which seems to be impervious to sales interruptions. My team and I are honoured to have provided people with this opportunity preferred by many locals," he said.

One of the benefits the e-commerce market offers to local producers is a section specifically made for Namibia products. This exposes local products to a global market. E-commerce also reviews and produces sales reports on Namibian products that ultimately increase the credibility of these products.

In addition, e-commerce plays a significant role for businesses in terms of revenue and strategic decision; "Our services are value-driven and one only pays a transaction fee when the sale is made, as we do not charge for rental space regardless of how many products are listed," Shigwedha explained.

According to Shigwedha, the Namibian innovation space needs to embrace creativity to support economic growth.

Apart from the e-commerce market, WindoMarket offers affiliate marketing programmes to anyone that wants to start a business with zero capital or inventory. "With this programme, we want to encourage the youth sitting at home with no capital to start their businesses," said Shigwedha.

"We are inviting all businesses to join the new wave of WindoMarket as the world is moving more and more to digital platforms. If there is one lesson we can take away from the unfortunate pandemic is for companies to increase their digital footprints, which are convenient, cheaper, faster, and more accessible," Shigwedha concluded.