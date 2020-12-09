Southern Africa: Mozambique, Angola Through, South Africa Crash Out At Cosafa Qualifiers for Total U-20 Afcon

8 December 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Mozambique and Angola have sealed their place in the semifinals of the COSAFA Qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021 but hosts South Africa are out in a major surprise in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

South Africa needed to beat the Young Mambas to finish top of their pool, but wasted numerous opportunities and struck the crossbar in a 0-0 draw.

That took Mozambique to seven points and the number one position, with South Africa in second on five points and Zimbabwe, who defeated Lesotho 4-1, on four.

South Africa and Zimbabwe's hopes of a best runner-up place are also dashed as the calculation for that place means results against the bottom teams in Groups A and B are discarded.

That means the wins for the pair against Lesotho are stripped away and they finish on two and one point respectively, which is already shy of the three points confirmed for second-placed Eswatini in Group C.

Zimbabwe will rue their loss to Mozambique last time out as they eased past Lesotho in their final game.

An own goal from Lesotho's Siyabonga Monyaka put them in front, before further strikes from Tapiwa Mandinyenya, Kelvin Mangiza and Bill Antonio sealed the win.

Hlomelang Lebina grabbed a consolation for Lesotho, which was also their only goal of the competition.

Angola sealed top spot in Group C without kicking a ball on Tuesday having already completed their pool play.

But a 1-0 victory for Botswana over Eswatini left all three sides in the group on three points, which took head-to-head out of the equation.

Instead it was goal-difference that was the deciding factor and Angola's +3 was better off than Eswatini (even) and Botswana (-3).

Group B will be decided on Wednesday with three sides still in the running for top sport.

Defending champions Zambia will take on Malawi (15h30) where a point would be enough to see them finish top.

However, a win for Malawi would take them ahead of Zambia on the head-to-head calculation and potentially top.

But if Namibia defeat Comoros (15h30) as well, that would leave all three sides on six points and goal-difference would be the deciding factor.

Eswatini will be keeping a close eye on the matches as well in the hope of still being the best runner-up.

You can follow all the action live from both venues with our streams on www.cosafa.tv or via our website, www.cosafa.com.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Group C

Eswatini 0 Botswana 1 (Molefe 42')

Group A

South Africa 0 Mozambique 0

Zimbabwe 4 (Monyaka 19'og, Mandinyenya 22', Mangiza 33', Antonio 66') Lesotho 1 (Lebina 45')

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

Group B

15h30 (13h30 GMT) - Zambia vs Malawi

15h30 (13h30 GMT) - Namibia vs Comoros

STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Mozambique (Q) 3 2 1 0 3 0 3 7

South Africa 3 1 2 0 9 2 7 5

Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4

Lesotho 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0

Note: In terms of best runner-up calculation, results against Lesotho are annulled. So South Africa have two points and Zimbabwe one point.

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zambia 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6

Namibia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Malawi 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Comoros 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Angola (Q) 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 3

Eswatini 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Botswana 2 1 0 1 1 4 -3 3

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 13

Goals scored: 32

Biggest victory: Lesotho 0 South Africa 7 (December 6)

Most goals in a game: 7 - Lesotho 0 South Africa 7 (December 6)

GOALSCORERS

3 goals - Sinenjongo Mkiva (South Africa)

2 - Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Simon Cipriano (Mozambique), Tangu Gastao (Angola), Ambrosini Salvador (Angola)

1 - Bill Antonio (Zimbabwe), Derrick Bulaya (Zambia), John Chishimba (Zambia), Rowan Human (South Africa), Juninho Jantze (Namibia), Giovani Kaninab (Namibia), Hlomelang Lebina (Lesotho), Kelvin Mangiza (Zimbabwe), Mohlala Makola (South Africa), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Zimbabwe), Golden Mashata (Zambia), Tefo Molefe (Botswana), Yamikani Mologeni (Malawi), Lexington Mujokoro (Zimbabwe), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Myeni (South Africa), Majahesibili Ndlovu (Eswatini), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Malawi), Gabriel Pinho (Mozambique)

Own goal - Thapelo Mohale (Lesotho), Siyabonga Monyaka (Lesotho)

