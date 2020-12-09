Nigeria: Buhari Swears in Yakubu As INEC Chairman

Hogan Bassey/NAN/Premium Times
Electoral commission chair, Professor Mahmood Yakubu showing a specimen ballot paper for Ekiti governorship election during a meeting in Abuja during 2018 (file photo).
9 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi and Abbas Jimoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for another five-year term.

The brief ceremony took place before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting currently being presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The President reappointed Prof. Yakubu as Chairman of INEC Chairman for another term on October 27, making him the first chair to be reappointed to head the commission.

While speaking, Prof. Yakubu said: "We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

"The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework. This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we'll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

"The preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest, we need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

"So, from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so, work begins in earnest and we have already started."

Return tenure

Yakubu is expected to resume Wednesday afternoon for his second term in office.

The INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Nick Dazang, confirm this on Wednesday in Abuja.

"The Acting Chairman (INEC), AVM Ahmed Mu'azu (rtd) is to hand over to the Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at 3.30 pm today, 9th December 2020," Dazang said.

Prof. Yakubu, after the expiration of his first tenure, had on November 9 handed over the chairmanship of INEC to Mu'azu, a National Commissioner from North East.

Mu'azu is in charge of the electoral logistics committee of the commission.

Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in October 2015 and assumed office on November 9, 2015.

The Senate had on December 1 confirmed his re-appointment as INEC Chairman.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, presented by its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, at the plenary.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
For First Time Ever, Nigeria's Elections Boss Reappointed
Electoral Commission Accused of Rigging Nigeria's Polls
Nigeria's Akeredolu Wins Another Term as Ondo State Governor
Nigerian Activists Turn Focus to Next Election
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.