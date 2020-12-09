Nigeria: Covid-19 - BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates, BUA Group has donated 3 fully equipped Ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to Gombe State Government. This is coming just as the company also donated 50,000 facemasks and 3 ambulances to Bauchi State.

Presenting the donations to Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, the Director, Government Relations, BUA Group, stressed that BUA is committed to improving the healthcare of the Gombe people.

He noted that the donation would ease the conveying of COVID-19 patients and those with other life-threatening ailments for immediate treatment.

Hong who represented the founder & Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu commended Governor Yahaya for his government's efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state adding that studies have shown that people who complied with proper use of facemasks had lower chances of infections.

"These ambulances we are donating today are convenient and are fully equipped for the conveyance of patients, specifically for COVID-19. They are also suitable for other medical emergencies.

"Through these donations, we aim with these donations is to join efforts with the state government in improving the healthcare and welfare of the good people of Gombe state," Hong added.

Reacting to the donation, Governor Yahaya described the donation as suitable and timely, eulogizing BUA for its remarkable humanitarian gesture and steady efforts in supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor used the opportunity to invite BUA Group to take advantage of numerous business potentials in Gombe state and come and invest, saying Gombe is endowed with solid minerals and vast land for industrial and agricultural activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria