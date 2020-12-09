Nigeria: Police Arrest Three 'Yahoo Boys' for Alleged Rape of Teenager

9 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The suspects allegedly confessed to the crime.

Three suspected internet fraudsters popularly called 'yahoo boys' have been arrested in Ogun State for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl at Ilese in Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, occurred last weekend when the three men, riding in a Lexus ES 350 car, blocked her way.

The young lady was reportedly dragged into the bush where they assaulted her at gunpoint.

The perpetrators according to police are Tunde Taiwo (22) Damilola Adesina (20) and Adegoke Amos (21).

Following a report at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ilese, the DPO, Yakubu Bala, launched an investigation and they were able to arrest the three alleged rapists in their hideout.

The Ogun State police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists in a statement that the trio confessed to the crime.

He also said the state police commissioner, Edward Awolowo, instructed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CID) for further investigations and prosecution.

He also warned against criminal activities in the state as he advised residents to be law-abiding.

