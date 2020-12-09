Somalia: Govt Reaffirms Its Commitment to Strengthen Relations With UK

9 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has reiterated its commitment to strengthening to boost bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.

The pledge was made during the meeting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and UK Affair affairs minister James Duddridge.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Balal Mohamed Osman, who attended the meeting, reported on the fruitful discussions between the two sides, intending to strengthen cooperation in the areas of security, democracy and the economy.

"Somalia is committed to advancing its foreign policy of co-operation. The two governments agreed to step up the fight against terrorism, strengthen democracy, strengthen long-standing ties between Somalia and the UK, increase UK support and investment. "

The British Minister for Africa James Duddridge lauded the government for its achievements in the process of military reform, economic growth and electoral planning.

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble welcomed the British delegation to his office and noted the Government's efforts to ensure that the elections are held on time, following the political agreement reached by the Heads of the Federal Government. and State Governments.

The meeting was attended by the President, Minister of State for the Presidency Hassan Moalim Khalif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia HE Balal Mohamed Osman, while the British Ambassador to Somalia Ben Fender Obe.

