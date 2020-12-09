Kenya: Health CS Kagwe Should Pay Dr Stephen Mogusu Medical Expenses - KMPDU

8 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has asked the ministry of health to pay all outstanding medical bills for the late Dr Stephen Mogusu, who succumbed to Covid-19 comlications on Monday.

KMPDU acting secretary-general Chibanzi Mwachonda, in a statement, said in addition the ministry should also carter for any necessary compensation for the family of the deceased.

Reports indicate that at the time of Dr Mogusu's death, he had accrued a total of Sh1.5 million in hospital bills amid allegations by the union that he did not have a medical cover.

"The doctors' fraternity is mourning the death of Dr Stephen Mogusu. We thank Kenyans for the support and prayers during these difficult and trying moments to the fraternity," said Dr Mwachonda.

"His death and that of 12 other doctors have brought to core the welfare occupational safety and health of all healthcare workers. KMPDU demands that the Ministry of Health take responsibility for all outstanding medical bills and compensation to the family," he added.

The doctors' union insisted that all medics will go on a nationwide strike on December 21 if their demands are not met by the government and other relevant stakeholders.

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PLIGHT OF HEALTHCARE WORKERS IN KENYA. pic.twitter.com/8NaPSqW6gu

- KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 8, 2020

