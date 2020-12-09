Kenya: Zoo Request for Clearance to Play in FKF-PL, Head to SDT

Zoo FC have requested Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for clearance to compete in the Premier League in the interim, Nation Sport can confirm.

In a related development, Zoo owner Ken Ochieng has asked Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga to offer advisory opinion on ownership of broadcast rights in the league.

Zoo is among four clubs so far been barred from competing in the 2020/2021 league season in the wake of a broadcast rights row involving the federation and league sponsor StarTimes.

"Zoo FC is subjective that it be, in the meantime, and on a 'without prejudice' basis be allowed to participate in the FKFPL upon reasonable notice," Ochieng said.

"The club undertakes to abide by any Advisory Opinion so rendered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal." .

Ochieng's request comes on the day FKF president Nick Mwendwa is slated to chair a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to determine the fate of Zoo and three other 'rebel' clubs, namely Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars, and Mathare United, that have so far refused to sign the broadcast deal undertaking.

Expulsion of these clubs is believed to be among the options on the agenda.

Ulinzi though was provisionally cleared to play on Tuesday without signing the undertaking as club chairman Col. Erick Oloo explained he had arrived at a gentleman's agreement with Mwendwa.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Mathare United counterpart Bob Munro have insisted they are not convinced by the details of this deal.