Kenya: Zoo Request for Clearance to Play in FKF-PL, Head to SDT

9 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Zoo FC have requested Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for clearance to compete in the Premier League in the interim, Nation Sport can confirm.

In a related development, Zoo owner Ken Ochieng has asked Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga to offer advisory opinion on ownership of broadcast rights in the league.

Zoo is among four clubs so far been barred from competing in the 2020/2021 league season in the wake of a broadcast rights row involving the federation and league sponsor StarTimes.

"Zoo FC is subjective that it be, in the meantime, and on a 'without prejudice' basis be allowed to participate in the FKFPL upon reasonable notice," Ochieng said.

"The club undertakes to abide by any Advisory Opinion so rendered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal." .

Ochieng's request comes on the day FKF president Nick Mwendwa is slated to chair a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to determine the fate of Zoo and three other 'rebel' clubs, namely Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars, and Mathare United, that have so far refused to sign the broadcast deal undertaking.

Expulsion of these clubs is believed to be among the options on the agenda.

Ulinzi though was provisionally cleared to play on Tuesday without signing the undertaking as club chairman Col. Erick Oloo explained he had arrived at a gentleman's agreement with Mwendwa.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Mathare United counterpart Bob Munro have insisted they are not convinced by the details of this deal.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.