Kenya: Covid-19 Has Fanned Cases of GBV, Report Shows

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in mid-March this year, cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) have been on the increase.

Across the nation, cases of SGBV have increased tremendously with girls and women forming the majority of victims.

Outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga was the first to raise the red flag over the acute increase of sexual violence relate cases filed in courts across the country.

On April 2, Mr Maraga noted that since March 13, when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kenya, sexual offences cases constituted 35.8 per cent of cases recorded since then.

A report released by the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (Fida-Kenya) in May, also lifted the lid on rampant sexual violence against women.

The report, released by Fida-Kenya chairperson Nancy Ikunu showed Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties leading in GBV in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

It also listed Kakamega, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi,Uasin-Gishu, Taita-Taveta, Vihiga, Bungoma, Lamu Siaya, Kitui and Nakuru as having recorded the highest number of GBV cases.

"The nature of GBV cases reported are mostly intimate partner violence, defilement and rape especially in Nairobi and Kisumu. Widow eviction and physical violence by in-laws was found to be prevalent in western region," the report indicated.

The survey carried out by Fida-Kenya between April 15 and May 3, showed that a total of 289 cases were recorded.

Another survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) showed that women are the majority victims of domestic violence at 52 per cent.