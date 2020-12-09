Kenya: Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Arrives in Kenya to Open Border Post

9 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kennedy Kimanthi and Patrick Lang'at

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were in northern Kenya on Wednesday for the opening of the One Stop Border Post in Moyale, Marsabit County.

Mr Abiy inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) after which he toured the facility along with his host Mr Kenyatta.

The one stop border post, under construction along the Ethiopia-Kenya border, is being built alongside the 502-kilometre Hawassa-Moyale road project in Ethiopia, which is part of a larger plan for a Mombasa-Nairobi-Addis Ababa road corridor.

Border conflicts, Lapsset

Mr Abiy's tour is a significant one, with the visit expected to focus on the shared border between the two countries and the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) corridor.

It was hoped that the border post would be commissioned last year after construction was completed in 2018 at a cost of over Ksh800 million ($8 million), but it was postponed due to tensions at the border.

The perennial conflicts in the area is one of the significant talking points that the two leaders are expected to focus on in their meetings.

The Ethiopia-Kenyan border stretches for over 830 kilometres, making the official border point in Moyale a significant input in boosting trade between the two countries.

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

