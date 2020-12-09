Malawi: Joyce Banda Honours Kaliati As Malawi Champion for Women's Rights

9 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former president Joyce Banda has decorated minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati as champion for women' rights.

The accolade has come at a time when the government is fighting gender-based violence as the country is witnessing increased cases of rape and defilement.

Banda, herself a global member of the Women Leaders Network, has honoured Kaliati and decorated saying because of her outstanding and remarkable role in speaking for the voiceless.

Speaking during the event on uesdayin Lilongwe, Banda said Kaliati, who just defended her PhD thesis ,last week deserves to be recognised as an outstanding woman who has stood the test of times and proved beyond reasonable doubt that she is no ordinary person in as far as fighting for women's rights and speaking on behalf of the voiceless is concerned.

"I want to speak about one champion, a patriot, a mother, a wife and a noble character. This person is one Patricia Kaliati, an accomplished politician, someone who fights for rights of women.

"She speaks on behalf of the voiceless. This time, I was so happy to learn that she has ably defended her PhD thesis and this is the best time for us to honour her, we are proud of her," said Banda.

Kaliati hailed the gesture by the former Malawi leader and members of the African Women Leaders Network Malawi chapter.

She said the accolade will go along way in encouraging more women to be active and participate fully in any meaningful development of the country.

"I am so honoured and humbled, I will thank your Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda all my life, I owe you a lot. You have demonstrated characters of a true mother and a leader, we have learnt a lot from you, we learn a lot from you today and we will continue learning more from you. God should always bless you and give you a long life," said Kaliati.

Kaliati dedicated the honour to all women in Malawi and pledged to continue with her hardworking spirit in the interest of women, children and the vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the former Malawi leader also took the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Amany Asfour Chairperson for Africa Vision for Trade and Consultancy of Egypt who has just been elected Chairperson for the African Union Business Council, first woman to hold that position.

She said the election of Dr. Asfour will create a conducive environment for African women, Malawian women in particular to engage more profitable businesses and contribute to social-economic transformation of their respective countries.

