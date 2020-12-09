South Africa: Covid-19 Claims 183 Lives, While Cases Rise By 4,011 in SA

The number of new Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen by 4011, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 821 889 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 183 people died on Tuesday, which brings the death toll to 22 432 since the outbreak.

Of the latest fatalities, 82 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 50 in the Western Cape, 20 in Free State, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Gauteng and seven in the Northern Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Western Cape has 16 089 active cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 9 788, Eastern Cape 7 983, Gauteng 4 499 and Free State 4 334.

The Northern Cape has 2 139 active cases, North West 745, Limpopo 408 and Mpumalanga 400.

The information is based on the 5 640 042 tests of which 28 127 were conducted since the last report.

Global view

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the new cases remained very similar to the previous week with just under four million new infections reported in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, deaths increased slightly with over 73 000 new fatalities reported.

The WHO said America accounts for nearly half of all new cases and over one-third of all new deaths this week.

"While new cases remain high in the European region, new deaths have decreased for a second week," the agency said, adding that new cases declined in South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions this week.

Also, deaths slowed down in the Eastern Mediterranean region and peaked in the South-East Asia region.

In Africa, while both new cases and deaths remain low compared to other regions, there was an increase of 9% in new cases.

"New deaths have remained stable over the past few weeks. In the Western Pacific region, cases showed a small decline overall while new deaths increased slightly this week."

In the past week, the highest number of cases were recorded in the United States (reporting over 1.2 million cases, 9% increase), Brazil (over 295 000 new cases, 35% increase), India (over 251 000 cases, 15% decrease), Russian Federation (over 191 000 new cases, 6% increase) and Italy (over 145 000 new cases, 21% decrease).

Africa

In the past seven days, over 53 000 new cases were reported in Africa, a 9% increase compared to the previous week, with just under 1 000 new deaths.

"South Africa continues to account for the greatest proportion (48%) of new weekly cases in the region," the WHO report added.

In the past seven days, the highest number of new cases was reported from South Africa (25 310 new cases), Algeria (6 290), Kenya (5 379), Ethiopia (3 810) and Uganda (2 244).

To date, there are now 67 210 778 confirmed global cases, including 1 540 777 deaths.